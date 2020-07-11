TEA allows school districts to remove students from remote learning

This year has been a learning curve, so the Texas Education Agency said it is time to make adjustments to help everyone succeed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Education Agency decided to take steps to reach students who are falling behind.

This has been a challenging year as students, teachers and parents navigate online learning. Here is why some kids may be forced to go back to campus.

"I'll tell you that this has been a year like none other," Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said.

With virtual learning, students and teachers traded desks and blackboards for kitchen tables and laptops.

"When we don't have them present and physically in front of us, those have been some of the challenges that we're working through right now," Allen said.

Now the TEA is allowing school districts to remove students from remote learning if they are struggling academically. If a student has a class average of 70 or below or three or more unexcused absences, school districts now have the option to require they attend on-campus, in-person learning.

Educators will have to go through a process if they think this is the best option for their students. First, they have to submit proof and meet one or both requirements. Parents must be notified at least two weeks prior to bringing the student back to campus and must agree to change their child's learning environment.

Allen said she knows about the struggles of online learning.

"We haven't seen our students since March, so it is natural for us to determine that many of our students will be struggling academically," she said.

Parents said they are seeing these struggles first hand.

One mom posted, "I have four kids and virtual learning is difficult for my children."

Allen said she wants to remind parents they will get through this time together.

"All of our students are important to us, and we want to share that they're receiving the best possible education they can," she said.

The TEA also said parents can choose to transition their child to on-campus learning at any time.