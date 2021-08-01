Tax-free Weekend | What you need to know ahead of the back-to-school frenzy
Tax-free weekend in Texas means jam-packed stores and long lines. We have a guide to get you prepared for the big weekend.
There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and in Texas, Tax-free Weekend! It's one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, when parents and caregivers rush to take advantage of the discount ahead of the new school year.
That is why it is even more important to plan ahead and make sure you understand what is included in the tax exemption and what exactly you need.
This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 8. We have put together this handy guide of everything you need to know to prepare for the big weekend.
Online and Phone Orders: Convenience matters
To promote social distancing, the Texas Comptroller’s office wants all taxpayers to know that during the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:
- the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or
- the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.
An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on back order by, the seller.
What's Included: Items that qualify for tax-free
Qualifying items during the state's tax-free weekend include most of the things families will need ahead of their kids returning to school. College students can also take advantage of the discounts. The tax-free items include most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100).
Special Purchases: Unusual circumstances
Not all shopping trips look alike and there may situations that require special purchases. Take a look at the list below and click on the links for more information.