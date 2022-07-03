The smart young woman has a job after school to help her mom pay bills, yet she has still managed to earn a 4.0 GPA.

HOUSTON — A senior at Westchester Academy for International Studies started her week with an incredible surprise.

Madison Lybarger learned she was awarded a $100,000 college scholarship during one of her morning classes.

She was chosen by APQC ((American Productivity & Quality Center) because of what she’s accomplished and overcame.

“It was very overwhelming,” said Madison. “I think it’s exciting and very helpful for my family. I’m thankful.”

The 18-year-old has a full plate. She’s a competitive gymnast and works as a coach after school. She earned a 4.0 GPA, even though she’s dyslexic.

She has already committed to attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“She’ll feel as if she’s been managing a lot of on her own. She likes to be independent and responsible and take care of herself as well as others,” said Virginia Leiker, her grandmother. “If her grandpa was here, he would be exceedingly proud.”

Grayson’s Chief Fun Officer duties for today: getting excited about awarding the first of four $100,000 checks to APQC's C. Jackson Grayson scholarship recipients next week! Stay tuned! #TeamAPQC has some exciting times ahead 🎓💸 pic.twitter.com/FXYNp0SGRW — APQC (@APQC) March 4, 2022

Madison was raised by a single mom and her grandparents. Leiker says this scholarship will start her off on the right foot after graduation.

“Anytime a student can walk in with a bank of money, they don’t have to take out loans or start out their career in debt, it is a huge help to the family and student. so that’s incredible,” said Valerie Hernandez, Director of Westchester Academy.