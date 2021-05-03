Southeast Texas universities to continue mask policy on campus

Higher education institutions throughout Southeast Texas are following guidance provided by the TEA.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University and Lamar State College Port Arthur have joined the list of schools that will still require masks.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier in the week that businesses will be able to fully reopen and the statewide mask mandate will end on Wednesday, March 10.

The TEA released a statement in response to the governor’s recent order and updated its Public Health Guidance. Under the updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

Higher education institutions throughout Southeast Texas are following the guidance provided by the TEA. Lamar University and Lamar State College Port Arthur are the latest to confirm they will continue current safety practices on campus.

So far, the only school district in Southeast Texas that isn’t requiring students to wear a mask is Lumberton ISD.

Parents, teachers and leaders throughout the community are saying the governor’s order has come too soon. The Texas Faculty Association is urging the governor to keep the statewide mask mandate on their campuses.

In a statement, the FTA president said in part that "Gov. Abbott is jeopardizing the health and lives of countless Texans, including many students, teachers and staff on higher education campuses."

They are asking the governor to keep the mask mandate at least until more vaccines arrive and more people get the shot.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand the eligibility for vaccines to include people who work in school and child care operations.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-K through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

Here are the latest statements regarding COVID-19 safety precautions from Southeast Texas universities. 12News also reached out to Lamar State College Orange and the Lamar Institute of Technology for a statement.

Lamar University

Pursuant to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 March 2, 2021, lifting the statewide mandate to wear masks and opening all businesses 100%, Lamar University will operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols, found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.

Per TEA guidelines, a mask covering both the nose and mouth, are to be worn when inside a school building and for all school activities, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.

Masks are not required if:

1) a person has a medical condition that prevents wearing a mask

2) while consuming food or a drink

3) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors

3) maintaining a social distance from other people not in the same household

4) giving a speech for a broadcast to an audience.

The health, safety and well-being of Lamar University’s students, faculty and staff remains the highest priority. The university will continue its cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing, contact tracing protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, we encourage all members of the Lamar University community to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Register here.

“As science and protocols are demonstrating at the moment, this is the best-informed choice we can make; however, if we are to see a change in the number of COVID-19 cases as time progresses, we can adjust our decisions accordingly,” said Dr. Ken Evans, president of Lamar University. “Throughout this time of the pandemic, we have sought to make decisions in the best interest of our Cardinal community while remaining flexible to ensure everyone’s health and safety. That continues to be our approach during these unprecedented times.”

Lamar State College Port Arthur

On March 2, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Executive Order GA 34 that removes the face covering mandate and capacity restrictions for businesses and other establishments effective March 10, 2021.

The Executive Order states, “Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Private schools and institutions of higher education are encouraged to establish similar standards.” At this time, the latest TEA guidelines require face coverings and other safety protocols in public schools. Lamar State College Port Arthur will, therefore, continue our current requirements to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

The well-being of LSCPA’s students, faculty and staff remains the highest priority. The campus will continue its cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing, contact tracing protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As COVID conditions change, we will adjust our practices.