Southeast Texans react to STAAR testing issues reported statewide

These issues prompted the TEA to advise schools to call it a day. The decision impacted districts like Port Arthur, where testing coordinator Moody admits it could be a challenge getting students back to school.



"Some campuses had 200 and something remote kids come in and that's like a victory. And so, this is kind of like, man, can we get his to happen again? Are we gonna have cooperation and participation that we had," Moody said.



The TEA released a statement saying in part, "We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable."



One Beaumont ISD parent shared a sentiment toward the situation.



"It's kind of embarrassing in a way, you would think that they would be ready for this since they did it and this is the decision that they made to go forward with the testing, but everything happens for a reason," said Beaumont ISD parent Talsha Davis.



As a result of the issues, the TEA announced that they will have a new testing vendor starting next school year. Until then, districts are moving forward.



"We're gonna get through this, and it's OK. As a district, we're gonna work it out. Where gonna work out the kinks and roll with the punches," Moody said.