SILSBEE, Texas — The parents of two Silsbee Elementary School fifth graders say a teacher used a racial slur in front of their kids. A spokesperson for Silsbee ISD said they investigated the claim, but the parents feel they should have done more.

Alicia Edwards, Shannon Hunt and Schlonda Davis told 12News the incident happened last week before school in the gym. Their kids, Tyerel and Shannon, are in the same fifth grade class. The accused teacher is not Tyerel and Shannon's teacher.

Edwards said last week her son, Tyerel Edwards, was getting ready to line up in the gym to return to class when the teacher used the slur aimed at him and another student.

"She told them you two little 'N' words need to sit down," said Edwards.

Edwards said when she confronted the assistant principal, she was told there weren't enough witnesses of the incident.

"Then I find out my son actually did have witnesses and it just seems like they're trying to protect this teacher," said Edwards.

Edwards said the kids are at an age where they do understand racism, and that it shouldn't matter how many witnesses there were, their word should have been enough.

Shannon Hunt and Schlonda Davis said their daughter, Shannon, heard the teacher use the slur toward Tyerel and the other student.

"She's not going to lie about something like that and she told me the teacher called her little friend the 'N' word," said Davis.

Hunt said he wasn't going to get involved until the next morning when he heard his wife on the phone with a school administrator. He claims they told his wife, Davis, that the teacher was going through a lot. Hunt said the school has a history of sweeping things under the rug, but they won't let that happen with this incident.

Hunt went up to the school and, like Edwards, said he was told by the assistant principal, that there weren't enough witnesses of the incident. The parents feel their children's word should have been enough to reprimand the teacher.

"If you're 10 years old, 11 years old, I don't see them just making it up just for the sake of something happening to their teacher, I don't see that happening," said Hunt.

Davis said her daughter doesn't understand why the assistant principal didn't believe her.

"These are good little kids, they're not bad kids," said Davis.

A spokesperson for Silsbee ISD said:

"A complaint was investigated and closed at Silsbee Elementary. We are unable to issue any other statements at this time due to privacy."

-Daniel Elizondo

Edwards, Hunt and Davis are frustrated with the way the school handled the investigation. They feel the investigators should have looked into it further, and they teacher should have been reprimanded.

"The last thing we want is our kids to feel like they have no voice and that they can report things and it'll go overlooked," said Edwards.