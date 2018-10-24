SUGAR LAND, Texas — It appears the final resting place for the 95 human remains discovered at a construction site, will be a historic cemetery owned and maintained by the city of Sugar Land.

The Old Imperial Prison Farm Cemetery is about half a mile from where construction crews unearthed the first set of remains, on property owned and being developed by the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Archeologists ultimately found 95 sets of remains, buried on what was a former sugar plantation.

Not everyone is pleased that the remains will be re-located.

“The members voted 15 to 2, not to move the remains,” historian Samuel Collins said. Collins is referring to the special task force created by Sugar Land’s city manager to help make recommendations to the City Council on how to best memorialize the remains.

The task force is made up of scholars, scientists and local African-American community members who want to keep the remains on what they consider “sacred ground.”

Last night, however, the city voted that Fort Bend ISD could move the remains off their property to re-bury them at the Old Imperial Prison Farm Cemetery.

“That they have the power to do that it totally disrespectful,” said Swatara Olushola, one of about 30 task force members. “It’s a total desecration to the lives of these men.”

Bioarcheologists have determined that the remains belong to black prisoners – among them, former slaves – forced to work on plantations and railroads in the decades after slavery ended. They were part of the state’s convict leasing system, where private companies could get cheap labor and the state could make a profit.

Sugar Land’s Assistant City Manager Douglas Brinkley said where to move the remains is up to the school district, and that the district considered several re-burial locations.

“They chose to go forward with a second option that was presented to them by the Task Force, which is the Sugar Land location,” Brinkley told KHOU.

Task force members advised the city to keep the remains where they are.

“There could have been some sort of workable solutions for the city to either buy some land back from the school district, or do a land swap,” said Collins, a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Board of Advisors, representing Texas.

The school district said before the remains can be re-buried, a judge first has to approve the plan. More analysis of the bones is being done to prepare for future DNA testing.

It appears the next contentious battle will be over who pays for the DNA testing to try identify the prisoners, or find living descendants. The cost could be around $170,000.

The city is hoping a generous donor will come forward. Task force members want the city and school district to split the cost.

