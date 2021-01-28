He's also a faculty member at UT Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — President Joe Biden has named an Austin doctor and a University of Texas faculty member the chief medical officer of the Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, the associate medical director for the People’s Community Clinic of Austin, was appointed chief medical officer, the clinic announced on Jan. 28. People's Community Clinic is an East Austin safety-net clinic that gives care to more than 16,000 Central Texans who are uninsured.

Gandhi is also an affiliate faculty member at the University of Texas Dell Medical School. At Dell Medical School, he specializes in population health and pediatrics.

The People's Clinic said that "over the course of his career, Gandhi has worked with working-class and marginalized communities to address social determinants of health and poverty."

“We regret losing someone of Dr. Gandhi’s tremendous capabilities, talent and compassion. He has been an outstanding leader for our clinic and our community during one of the most difficult times in our country’s history. We are proud of the relationship Dr. Gandhi has had with us, and wish him the best in this new and very critical role for our country,” said Regina Rogoff, People’s chief executive officer.