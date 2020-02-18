PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur ISD issued a news release regarding a student who was removed from school after showing a BB gun while standing at a bus stop.

A sixth grade student at Abraham Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur showed an unloaded BB gun while standing at a bus stop on Tuesday morning.

Before getting on the school bus, the student took the BB gun back to his home. The sixth later entered the bus and traveled to school.

Before arriving to the campus, other students told the bus driver about the BB gun. Before the students on that bus were able to proceed to class, all of their items were checked.

The student who showed the BB gun at the bus stop was immediately removed from the campus.

The safety and security of our students and staff are of the utmost importance. We thank our students for the bravery they displayed today and we continue to encourage all of our students, if they see or hear anything suspicious, to immediately let a district employee know.

