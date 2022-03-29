Port Arthur ISD preparing to hold April 6 job fair for teachers, staff

The school district is looking for teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and other support staff.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is the latest school district on the hunt to fill vacancies and bring new talent into their schools.

Starting salary will be $50,000, and if you have a master's or a doctorate, you're looking at even more.



Port Arthur ISD is also offering signing bonuses of $3,500 to foreign language teachers.



Port Arthur administrators hope a job fair on April 6 will attract qualified candidates.

Port Arthur ISD school leaders know firsthand just how staffing shortages can impact the class. So, they are acting to help fill these open positions.



“When I graduated college, I could not find a job and I ended up getting hired as a bank teller and it was fun, but it was not for me. Nothing in the corporate world was for me,” said Claire Patek.

Education was not Patek's original plan. She was a bank teller until she felt a calling to leave.

“One day I was so tired of dealing with money and so I was like, let me go online and see who is hiring for teaching even though I am not certified yet,” Patek said. “And I just thought ‘The worst they could tell me is no. You need to get certified before we hire you.’ And Port Arthur, I was very grateful. Port Arthur called me for almost every position I applied for. So that was nice.”



Patek is finishing up her required teaching certificate while she teaches kindergarteners.



She said she's thankful that the district has allowed her to follow her passion.



“My mom was a teacher and growing up. I just always saw her passion for it. And just me always wanting to be a teacher,” Patek said.



Port Arthur ISD said they need teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and other support staff, and they're throwing in signing bonuses.



And if you are bilingual, there may be some extra incentives for you.



The Port Arthur ISD career fair will take place on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening at Memorial High School.

If you are interested in learning more about the current job openings Port Arthur ISD has some of the openings listed online.