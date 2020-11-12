One apprehended after 'hit list' found Thursday at Orangefield Junior High

Parents of all students involved were notified and classes are going on Friday as scheduled.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person has been apprehended after "hit list" was found Thursday at Orangefield Junior High School.

Administrators at the school were notified in the afternoon about the "hit list" according to a news release from the district.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the individual was apprehended the release said.

The unnamed "individual" will be disciplined the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orangefield ISD news release...

Orangefield ISD junior high campus administrators were notified of a “hit list” found on their campus this afternoon.

A thorough investigation was conducted and the individual in question was apprehended. Disciplinary action will be taken.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department assisted the school district with this situation. Parents of all the students involved were notified of this incident.

The junior high campus will open for school tomorrow as originally planned. Thanks for your understanding concerning this matter.