ORANGE, Texas — New Transas vessel simulators have been added to help train students in Lamar State College Orange's maritime program.

Students will be able to learn how to navigate all types of vessels in waterways with the help of the simulators starting in fall 2019.

Capt. Chris Horner, the director of the maritime program, said the simulators are able to change the environment around a vessel.

Horner said the simulators help deck officers learn 'how to utilize equipment they have available to them for information while they are piloting.'

He said the previous simulation system LSCO had was damaged during Harvey, and this new system is a replacement.

"I can control every aspect of the weather, every aspects of the seas, and every aspect how the ships operate in the currents," said Capt. Horner.

Horner said with 90 percent of the world's commerce traveling by water, there's money to be made as a mariner.

"There is a big gain in the shipping industry and we need people to work," said Horner.

He said an entry level deckhand is able to make up to almost $40,000. To register for the course, or for more information, visit Lamar State College Orange's website.