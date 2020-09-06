NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Independent School District is holding a virtual meeting this week to consider the next steps for the district’s leadership.

The district is scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday, June 11, to approve the resignation and retirement of the current superintendent, Dr. Robin Perez.

She has been the district’s superintendent for more than four years.

The meeting of NISD Board of Trustee will be held at 6 p.m. in the Boardroom Administration Building, which is located at 220 17th Street.

Attendance will be virtual only, according to a news release from the district.

A live stream will be available on the district’s Facebook page Thursday.

