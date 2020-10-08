Nederland ISD gives sneak peek into back-to-school preparations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The school district said the photo is an example of what their classrooms will be using when social distancing guidelines cannot be maintained.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A photo of a clear barrier around a classroom desk gives a preview of what Nederland ISD is preparing for students' return to school this fall.

"We are busy getting prepared for the return of our students!" the district posted on their Facebook page Friday.

The school district said the photo is an example of what their classrooms will be using during student interactions when suggested social distancing guidelines like standing six feet apart cannot be maintained.

Teachers will also have a wider, taller shield on their desks, the district said.