NEDERLAND, Texas — Informational community meetings are scheduled to distribute information about the upcoming NISD bond election.

These are not meetings of the NISD Board of Trustees but board members may be in attendance as audience members.

MORE | March 18-19 meetings listed

The meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

March 18 — Nederland High School

March 19 — Helena Park Elementary

March 26 — C.O. Wilson Middle School

March 28 — Central Middle School

April 1 — Highland Park Elementary

April 2 — Langham Elementary

April 3 — Hillcrest Elementary