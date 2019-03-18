NEDERLAND, Texas — Informational community meetings are scheduled to distribute information about the upcoming NISD bond election.
These are not meetings of the NISD Board of Trustees but board members may be in attendance as audience members.
The meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
March 18 — Nederland High School
March 19 — Helena Park Elementary
March 26 — C.O. Wilson Middle School
March 28 — Central Middle School
April 1 — Highland Park Elementary
April 2 — Langham Elementary
April 3 — Hillcrest Elementary