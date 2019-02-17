LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are considering whether to cut schools some slack after frigid temperatures and other weather caused a high number of snow days.

State law forgives schools from making up six days that have been canceled, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Some legislators from both parties say the wintry weather has been so extreme that the law should be loosened.

Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days. Some are up to 15 or 16.

Newly introduced legislation would exclude days that are canceled during state-declared emergencies from counting as snow days. If enacted, the five-day period from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 - when an arctic deep freeze shut down many normal activities, including school - would be forgiven statewide.

