Lufkin ISD, local organization providing students with school supplies

LUFKIN, Texas — Tax-free weekend starts July 11th, but for many school districts in East Texas, the first day of school is before that – that includes Lufkin ISD. This year, the school district is continuing to provide most of the school supplies students need.

In a school district of about 7,000 students, nearly 90% of students are considered to be economically disadvantaged. It’s a trend Lufkin ISD spokesperson, Sheila Adams has seen since COVID.

"It’s difficult for parents to get out to go shopping and to find school supplies and of course they wear uniforms," Adams said.

Which is why the district got rid of school uniforms all together. One less expense parents don't need to budget for.

"It just makes it more comfortable, and they don’t have to go out and buy more clothing for the school year," Adams said.

In addition, the school district is providing a majority of school supplies for the school year.

"It’s very minimal what parents need to provide. And we live in such a giving community that there are all kinds of events that people get together to provide those extra necessities," Adams said.

This Friday and Saturday, the Lufkin Junior League will be hosting their 13th annual Back to School Bonanza. The event benefits families in need in Angelina County. Caroline Leslie Oates, Chair for the event says this is the most number of families they’ve had pre-register in their 13 years, highlighting the need in Angelina County.

"Within those 626 families there are 1,047 students," Oates said.

Compared to last year's numbers, that's a little over more than 100 families served last year.

"If you didn’t have a chance to pre-register, you still have an opportunity to come and receive the same items and so we can serve about 1,000 on Saturday," Oates said.