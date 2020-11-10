LIST: Beaumont ISD, other Southeast Texas schools reopening after Hurricane Delta

These are the school districts and colleges that announced their plans to reopen following Hurricane Delta.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — School districts across Southeast Texas are making plans to reopen after Hurricane Delta while power outages are still widespread across the area.

Here is a list of reopening dates:

Beaumont ISD: Beaumont ISD will be closed for on-campus and virtual learning for students and staff Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to substantial power outages. BISD will continue to assess buildings and the progress of power being restored.

Bob Hope Schools: Due to the power outages and families affected by Hurricane Delta, all Bob Hope Campuses will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Lamar Institute of Technology: The campus will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"LIT understands that this year has caused multiple hardships on the people of Southeast Texas," school officials said in a news release. "Because the most recent natural disaster, Hurricane Delta, has caused widespread power outages and damage, the Institute has decided to delay school opening another day to hopefully allow time for students, faculty and staff to safely return to class."

Lamar State College Orange: School officials announced campus will reopen Monday, Oct. 12 after consulting with county and city officials and neighboring superintendents and assessing damage on our campus.

"We understand we may have faculty, staff, and students who have not been able to return home and/or are still without electricity," LSCO said in a news release. "We encourage you to contact your immediate supervisor or faculty member if ... you are unable to return to work/school tomorrow."

Lamar State College Port Arthur: The campus will be closed Oct. 12-13 due to continued widespread power outages across Port Arthur and Southeast Texas in the wake of Hurricane Delta. The campus plans to reopen the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Little Cypress Mauriceville CISD: The school district had significant damage to internet and phone systems during Hurricane Delta and will not have virtual or face-to-face classes Monday, Oct. 12

Nederland ISD: All schools will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13, but plan to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Port Arthur ISD: All schools and the district's feeding program will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to the number of power outages and the need to further assess facilities.

The Administration Building and all schools will reopen for operations and instruction Wednesday, Oct. 14. All students, in-person and virtual learners, will resume their classes Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Port Neches ISD: Since not all PNGISD campuses have power, school is canceled Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13. Students will return to school Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Tekoa Academy: Due to power outages across our area, all classes are canceled at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School on Monday, Oct. 12.

West-Orange Cove CISD: The school district plans to resume classes Monday, Oct. 12.