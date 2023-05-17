LCM senior receives nearly $1.6 million in scholarship offers to 10 different schools

ORANGE, Texas — A Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School senior has his educational journey all planned out after receiving nearly $1.6 million in scholarship offers from various colleges.
Randy ‘Haden’ Gilley, 18, will be attending Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. John Hopkins is a private university founded in 1876 and ranked #7 in the 2022-2023 edition of Best National University Rankings.
Gilley will be studying molecular and cellular biology in the school’s Bachelor's of Science/Masters of Science program, which he plans to obtain both in four years.
While at John Hopkins, Gilley will be minoring in French and receiving premed prerequisites.
Following that, Gilley plans on going to medical school.
After medical school, Gilley wants to go to graduate school and get a master’s in theology and join Doctors Without Borders, which is a charity that provides humanitarian medical care.
"My ultimate goal is to be able to evangelize to the nations while using the gifts God has given me to follow His plan and help others," Gilley tells 12News.
Gilley's mom tells 12News her son was awarded $1,158,400 in total offers from 10 different schools.
Gilley's rundown of scholarship offers, according to his mom:
- University of Alabama-
- Presidential Diversity Scholarship-$125,840
- Presidential National Housing-$37,200
- Provost Academic Excellence-$4,000
- Fordham University-
- Recognition Scholarship- $230,000
- Johns Hopkins University-
- Hopkins Scholarship-$258,000
- Texas A&M-
- National Recognition Residential Scholarship-$24.000
- Opportunity Award-$4,000
- University of New Mexico-
- National Hispanic Scholarship-$121,160
- Texas State University-
- Merit Scholarship- $12,000
- National Hispanic Scholarship-$32,000
- Baylor University-
- Merit Based Scholarship-$64,000
- Louisiana State University-
- Merit Based Scholarship-$82,200
- University of Arkansas-
- Non-residential Tuition Waiver-$64,000
- University of Nebraska Lincoln-
- Chancellors Scholarship-$100,000
- Out of state tuition waiver scholarship-$39,500
