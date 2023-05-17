LCM senior receives nearly $1.6 million in scholarship offers to 10 different schools

"My ultimate goal is to be able to evangelize to the nations while using the gifts God has given me to follow His plan and help others," Randy ‘Haden’ Gilley said.

ORANGE, Texas — A Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School senior has his educational journey all planned out after receiving nearly $1.6 million in scholarship offers from various colleges.

Randy ‘Haden’ Gilley, 18, will be attending Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. John Hopkins is a private university founded in 1876 and ranked #7 in the 2022-2023 edition of Best National University Rankings.

Gilley will be studying molecular and cellular biology in the school’s Bachelor's of Science/Masters of Science program, which he plans to obtain both in four years.

While at John Hopkins, Gilley will be minoring in French and receiving premed prerequisites.

Following that, Gilley plans on going to medical school.

After medical school, Gilley wants to go to graduate school and get a master’s in theology and join Doctors Without Borders, which is a charity that provides humanitarian medical care.

"My ultimate goal is to be able to evangelize to the nations while using the gifts God has given me to follow His plan and help others," Gilley tells 12News.

Gilley's mom tells 12News her son was awarded $1,158,400 in total offers from 10 different schools.

Gilley's rundown of scholarship offers, according to his mom:

University of Alabama- Presidential Diversity Scholarship-$125,840 Presidential National Housing-$37,200 Provost Academic Excellence-$4,000

Fordham University- Recognition Scholarship- $230,000

Johns Hopkins University- Hopkins Scholarship-$258,000

Texas A&M- National Recognition Residential Scholarship-$24.000 Opportunity Award-$4,000

University of New Mexico- National Hispanic Scholarship-$121,160

Texas State University- Merit Scholarship- $12,000 National Hispanic Scholarship-$32,000

Baylor University- Merit Based Scholarship-$64,000

Louisiana State University- Merit Based Scholarship-$82,200

University of Arkansas- Non-residential Tuition Waiver-$64,000

University of Nebraska Lincoln- Chancellors Scholarship-$100,000 Out of state tuition waiver scholarship-$39,500



