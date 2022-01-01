Lamar University launching telemedicine program to benefit Sabine County residents thanks to donation, federal grant

The school will use the more than $260,000 to provide psychological screenings, substance abuse education and other services to those living in rural Sabine County

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to a federal grant and an anonymous donor Sabine County residents will be getting help from Lamar University students to get better access to healthcare services and telemedicine services.

Sabine County "also falls into the survey’s highest categorized percentage per population of disabled individuals" according to 2010 U.S. Census Data.

The university said its students will benefit by using knowledge they are attaining at Lamar to "to assess rural needs and educate residents of rural communities using technology."

The program will provide a variety of health services through the use of telemedicine and telehealth services. Some of these include "access to medical specialty healthcare," and physical and psychological screenings for students and other residents. On-site follow-ups, access to substance abuse and disease prevention education and other services will be made possible through this project according to Lamar.

"West Sabine Independent School District will house telemedicine to connect students and their parents to providers and screening assessments," according to the news release.

The program will be called the "Lamar University Interprofessional Rural Health Literacy and Chronic Care CONNECT Through Distance Education and Telemedicine Project."