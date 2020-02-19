BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lamar University student is facing several charges after a video appearing to show him getting arrested inside the school's rec center went viral on Tuesday.

The man can be heard in the video shouting at two officers as he's being restrained. Lamar University spokesperson Shelly Vitanza said in a statement that he "had a prior incident of misconduct at the Center, was asked to meet with the Center’s director before he could enter. Instead, the student bypassed security and staff."

The video was tweeted on Tuesday afternoon with the text "Just a regular Tuesday at Lamar University." It's been viewed more than 530,000 times and has 3,000 retweets.

Lamar University Police Department was called, and when the student was asked to leave, "he became verbally and physically abusive," according to Vitanza.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, attempted assault of a peace officer according to the statement.

She says the student was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was then released to jail.

Lamar University spokesperson Shelly Vitanza released this statement to 12News: "Lamar University Police Department arrested a Lamar University student today in the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center shortly after lunch time. The student, who had a prior incident of misconduct at the Center, was asked to meet with the Center’s director before he could enter. Instead, the student bypassed security and staff. LUPD was called and when they approached the student to ask him to leave the Center, he became verbally and physically abusive. He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, attempted assault of a peace officer. The student was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was then released to jail."

Twitter

Also on 12NewsNow.com

More than 5.7 million kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Ring doorbell cameras make two-factor verification mandatory