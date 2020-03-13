BEAUMONT, Texas — Soon Lamar University will have a new front door for its campus.

On Thursday, administrators broke ground on an official welcome center.

Officials say it will be the new welcome mat for alumni, students and all those who visit.

The university says it will be a massive, 6,000 square foot endeavor. It will serve both current and future students.

It'll be the face of the university for those who pass by on the highway.

"It was unclear where the front door was, it just simply made sense," said Dr. Ken Evans, president of Lamar University.

He says to look for the center to be finished in the next two years. Expect new entrance and exit ramps that will make it easier to get to campus.

