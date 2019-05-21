ORANGE, Texas — Lamar State College Orange adopted a new mascot, 'Tilley the Gator,' in honor of an Orange resident and WWII lieutenant who died during combat.

William M. 'Bill' Tilley was originally from Louisiana, and died during combat in North Africa. He joined the U.S. Army in 1941 according to a Lamar State College Orange news release.

Tilley was one of Orange's first casualties of the war and a school building was named in his honor according to the release.

In 1969, the building became home to Orange's first college, affectionately known as 'Tilley Tech,' a branch of Lamar according to the release.

Fifty years later, the college has become Lamar State College Orange, and is celebrating with the new mascot that represents the history of the college and the ties between Texas and Louisiana.