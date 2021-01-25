Lamar President Kenneth Evans announces retirement in June

Dr. Kenneth Evans came to Lamar University in 2013. He focused on supporting faculty research, campus beautification and student recruitment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University's president announced Monday that he is retiring from the university this summer.

Dr. Kenneth Evans is Lamar University's fifteenth president, the university said in an emailed news release. His retirement will be effective June 30.

The chancellor's office will be conducting a nationwide search for his replacement, the statement said.

Evans came to Lamar University in July 2013, the university said. He focused on supporting faculty research, designing new programs, campus beautification and recruiting and retaining students.

“It has been a highlight of my career to have had the honor of working with Ken and Nancy Evans," Texas State University System chancellor Dr. Brian McCall said in the statement.

“Under Ken’s leadership, the university has strengthened its academic and research programs, developed unique academic niches, increased enrollment to an all-time high, moved to a new athletic conference and launched an unprecedented campus expansion and beautification effort, to name just a few achievements," he said. "Lamar University is better because of their service.”

During his time as president, more new construction was finished on the Lamar University campus than in the last 40 years, the statement said.

Construction on the Wayne A. Reaud Building, which houses the Reaud Honors College and administrative offices, was completed in Sept. 2016, followed by the Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship in early 2017.

The new 85,000 square foot Science and Technology building was finished in April 2019, along with renovating the Vincent-Beck Field after a new softball complex was completed in 2016.

Evans' team also oversaw a renovation of the Setzer Student Center, the Quadrangle and the first floor of the Mary and John Gray Library, along with other campus classrooms and the Landes and Science Auditoriums.

Evans also brought Starbucks to Lamar University and added new student parking to the campus.

A Welcome Center building is slated to open on campus this spring, finishing a 5-year-plan to put the "front door" of Lamar University on Cardinal Drive, which involved coordinating with TxDOT to build freeway ramps to the campus.

The new property purchased under the plan increased Lamar University's total campus acreage to 300 acres.

His wife, Nancy, also known as LU's first lady, was also committed to "enhancing the aesthetics" of the campus, before she died in 2018, the statement said. Nancy Evans worked to acquire art for the buildings and helped improve Lamar's flowerbeds and green spaces.

Another one of Evan's goals was to partner with the South Park neighborhood surrounding the campus which became the Greater South Park Neighborhoods Partnership to improve roads, lighting and infrastructure for the whole community.

As part of the partnership, Nancy Evans started a "Reading Wednesday" program, and Lamar University started tutoring in the neighborhood schools, partnering with Beaumont ISD to establish the Nest, learning labs in eight different schools, dedicated in her memory.

President Evans also created an Office of Study Abroad for Lamar University. From fall 2013 to fall 2020, Lamar University's enrollment increased from 15,293 to 17,447, the statement said.

Evans also supported research by supporting the Office of Undergraduate Research and making the faculty research and grant-funding process more efficient, which led to a 40 percent increase in external grants submitted in 2020, the statement said.

“It has been a privilege and honor to join the faculty, staff and administration of Lamar University to collectively strive to advance LU and most importantly serve our students these past seven years,” Evans said. “I take with me fond memories of the people I have known and the work we have collaborated to complete.”

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) gave Dr. Evans congratulations about his retirement in an emailed statement.

“Kim and I extend our most heartfelt congratulations to Lamar University President Dr. Kenneth Evans for a job well done and wish him the best on his retirement," Phelan said. "Since 2013, Dr. Evans has guided Lamar, and his efforts helped make it one of the premier universities in southeast Texas.

"He leaves a legacy of achievement for our region, including adding state-of-the-art facilities, launching acclaimed academic programs, and shepherding Lamar into the Western Athletic Conference. Thank you to Dr. Evans for his devotion to Lamar and steadfast leadership during his tenure as President.”

Evans' tenure was not without challenges, including several hurricanes, a plant explosion and a global pandemic, the statement said.

The Texas State University System Office will begin searching for a new president Feb, 1 and begin the process of a nationwide search.