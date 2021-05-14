Largest ever Lamar Institute of Technology class graduates in first in-person ceremony since spring 2020

The graduating class made history with the highest number of graduates earning the most degrees in the school's history.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduates at the Lamar Institute of Technology became some of the first in Southeast Texas to get their diplomas in-person Friday morning in Beaumont.

The in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremony was the first the school has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

Friday's graduating class made history with the highest number of graduates earning the most degrees in the school's history according to a news release from LIT.

Graduates at Lamar University's Provost Umphrey Stadium numbered 565 and earned a total of 605 degrees the release said.

Of those 565 graduates almost a third of them are dual-credit students who are receiving their diploma from LIT before they even get their high school diploma.

Masks were required at the ceremony and because of social distancing graduates did have to walk a little further than normal to pick up their diplomas.

From a Lamar Institute of Technology news release...

These graduates had to overcome much besides the pandemic and adjusting to online learning. They have ‘weathered’ an abundance of weather-related disasters that included Southeast Texas’ first-ever multi-day freeze complete with power outages in February, and last year, a hurricane and two tropical storms.

Due to social distancing guidelines, graduates will walk a greater distance than normal, including up and down ramps, so they are advised to wear comfortable flat shoes. Masks are required. Students should arrive to the stadium between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and continue to check their LIT internal email and social media for any updates.