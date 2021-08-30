Kirbyville CISD shuts down all campuses until next week due to rise in COVID-19 cases

No remote instruction is available during the closure because the district is "waiting on further guidance for viable remote learning options."

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Another Southeast Texas school district is closing temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District is closing for the rest of the week with classes will resuming on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 according to a notice on the district's website. Monday is a school holiday.

The statement noted that the decision was made to prevent possible spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the district "due to the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in our community and in accordance with public health guidance."

"The closure will allow infected individuals the proper time to self-quarantine and recover, while allowing our custodial staff an opportunity to deep clean our facilities," the statement said.

No remote instruction is available during the closure because the district is "waiting on further guidance for viable remote learning options."

All extracurricular activities, games, and practices have been canceled for the rest of the week according to the statement.

Other Southeast Texas school districts temporarily closing

Beaumont ISD's King Middle School recently announced it was closing temporarily due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23 until Friday, Aug. 27.

Vidor ISD released a statement Tuesday informing parents of ways to help manage the spread of the virus and to keep the district open for students and staff.

Burkeville ISD's temporary closure started Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m., and the district will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

Lumberton ISD closed campuses starting Monday, August 30, through Monday, September 6. During the closure, there will be no virtual or remote instruction offered, according to the district.

School officials across Southeast Texas are encouraging families to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Kirbyville CISD...

Due to the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in our community and in accordance with public health guidance, the Kirbyville CISD school district will be closed from August 31 -September 3, 2021. This decision is being made to prevent the possible spread of the virus at the district. We will resume classes on Tuesday September 7, 2021. Make up days will be announced at a later date.

The closure will allow infected individuals the proper time to self-quarantine and recover, while allowing our custodial staff an opportunity to deep clean our facilities. Additionally, no remote instruction will be provided by the district during this closure as we are waiting on further guidance for viable remote learning options. All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be cancelled for the remainder of the week.

Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made out of a necessity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We encourage you to stay informed by accessing our school Facebook page, as well as, our school website at www.kirbyvillecisd.org. During this temporary closure, we encourage parents and guardians to monitor your child’s health.