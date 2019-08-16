HAMSHIRE, Texas — Hamshire-Fannett ISD is one of several Southeast Texas school districts that received an 'A' from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sabine Pass, Nederland, Port Neches-Groves and Hamshire Fannett all received top scores in the report released Thursday.

The superintendent of the school district said it takes a team effort.

The district works with the teachers, the teachers with the parents and the parents work with the students.

"It just feels great," Hamshire-Fannett parent Micah Lewis said.

Hamshire-Fannett Superintendent Dr. Dwaine Augustine said for success like this, it takes a village.

"We have a very supportive community. Parents support their kids learning and it certainly takes all of us to achieve the accomplishment," Augustine said.

The score for 2018-2019 was better than the previous school year.

The 2017-2018 year earned the school district an 83. This year, it received a 90.

Parents are celebrating the success.

"I love it. It feels great our kids go to school in a good school district," Christy Morrell said.

"Our kids are in elementary and now we know they are going to their high school and have that opportunity to excel," Hamshire parent Ashley Lewis said.

The TEA scores schools across Texas on overall performance, student achievement, school progress and closing gaps.

Augustine said the secret to success is collaboration.

"That's probably the most significant factor in us achieving what we've achieved. Carving out time for teachers to deliberately work together," Ashley said.

Augustine said next year, the hope is to score even higher.

He said the next step is reaching out to other districts and collaborating with them on ways everyone can improve.