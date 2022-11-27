Houston ISD cancels classes due to citywide boil water notice

The state's biggest school district canceled classes on Monday due to a citywide boil water notice that went into effect on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District canceled classes on Monday, due to a citywide boil water notice.

All HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed for the day.

Houston Public Works issued the boil water notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.

HISD issued this statement on Sunday night: "Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston late this evening, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed Monday, November 28, 2022. HISD will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations tomorrow."

The boil water notice is in effect for the entire city as well as for West University residents who live on Law Street.

The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum of 20 psi during a power outage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOUR HOME IS INCLUDED (The map has been unavailable at times. A map of the boil water notice affected area is below.)

🚨Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston late this evening, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. #HISD will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations tomorrow. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) November 28, 2022

As a result of the boil water notice, the public is advised to:

Don't drink the water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes

Let it cool before using

Those who don't have the ability to boil water are being advised to use bottled water for consumption. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be in the water.

Houston Water Director Yvonne Williams Forrest spoke to KHOU 11 News about the notice.

If you have questions, you can call 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.