Hardin-Jefferson ISD, East Chambers ISD among schools discontinuing online learning

In January, students will be required to go back to the classroom at both districts. HJISD said less than 10 percent of its students are still learning remotely

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson ISD is set to discontinue remote learning starting in January according to a Facebook post from the district.

The announcement comes just a few days after East Chambers ISD said it would also move to classroom-only instruction.

Both schools say the change is effective on January 5, 2021.

"We understand that this will cause some families to face a difficult decision regarding their student's education," HJISD said in its post on Thursday.

The district said it has less than 10 percent of its students in remote learning right now.

Students will be given the option to return to in-classroom learning or provide the appropriate campus with a medical certification COVID-19 exemption form.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device