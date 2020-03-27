Schools across southeast Texas have launched online learning to keep students connected. Many call the new adjustment flexible education programs, but how's it going?

While flexible education is new for a lot of school districts in Southeast Texas, Hampshire Fannett has been using distance learning tools like google classroom for several years.



Hamshire Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine says their one-to-one program allows each student access to a chrome book. That's the device students are now using for the district’s online program while the schools are closed.



Students can log in and see all of their classes, read messages from their teachers and access their assignments and due dates for each week.



Students who don't have internet access at home are able to download a week’s worth of assignments by connecting to external hotspots outside of the school.

"Let us as a school district support you if you're a parent out there, and we'll work through this together as we get through this pandemic," said Augustine.

Augustine says next week, they'll also send out a school bus equipped with a hotspot for different areas, so students without wi-fi can simply come outside to submit their work.



Teachers and office staff will be checking in often to make sure that parents have the support they need during this time.

