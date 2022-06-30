Hamshire-Fannett ISD bond projects moving toward 2023 completion dates

The 2021 bond project is expected to be completed in spring of 2023 and the 2020 bond project in July 2023.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Construction at Hamshire-Fannett High School is progressing for bond projects approved by voters in 2020 and 2021 to bring major improvements to the campus as well as a new concession stand.

The old gym on the campus has been demolished to make way for an extended campus as part of a $38.4 million bond passed by voters in 2020.

In 2020 52% of voters said yes to the main $38.4 million bond but 56% said no to $1.48 million for a new concession stand and restrooms.

The district successfully asked voters to approve the concession stand an restrooms in 2021 with the bond passing that time by only five votes.

The district had been holding off on construction on the 2020 bond to see if prices would come done but have decided to proceed according to district spokesperson Mike Canizales.

Even without construction costs coming down the district will be able to make all of the planned improvements from the 2020 and the 2021 bond Canizales told 12News.

Construction on the district's new concession stand and updated restrooms approved in 2021 is also underway and the district hopes to be using it in the spring of 2023 for soccer season Canizales said.

Steel for the new concession stand arrived on the campus Thursday morning he said.

Depending on the weather workers could begin erecting that steel as early as next week.

The concession Stand includes new restrooms & ADA/Code upgrades.

The HFISD board said in 2021 that the $38.4 million bond will address the safety of students by creating a single, secure campus for high school students with controlled access” to the campus.

The board also cited low interest rates at the time along with the need to update the school which was built in the 1950s as some of their reasons to undertake the bond projects.

Here’s a breakdown on how Hamshire-Fannett ISD is spending the $38.4 million bond from 2020…

Hamshire-Fannett ISD 2021 Proposition A: $38.4 Million

New Construction - $19,200,000

Upgrade Administration, Library, Fine Arts, & Gym facilities

Renovation to Existing Building - $3,800,000

Tie-In to Existing Building - $1,900,000

Four Classrooms for Future Growth - $1,700,000

New Wood Shop, Robotics Lab, Choir Suite, & Ag Classrooms - $1,920,000

New Ag Project Center & Pasture Across 2nd Street - $2,100,000

Utility Upgrades - $4,200,000

New Paving, Bus Loops & Staff Parking - $960,000

New Student Drop-Off, Visitor Parking & Student Parking - $1,140,000