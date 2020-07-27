Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing promotion requirements for students in grades five, eight due to COVID-19

Abbott's announcement said the traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, with some adjustments due.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas students in grades five and eight will not have to worry about STAAR testing when it comes to being promoted to the next grade this upcoming school year. It's part of the state's COVID-19 respnse.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he is waiving the grade promotion requirement.

School systems in Texas typically have to take into account students' STAAR test scores when promoting them to the next grade, but during the 2020-21 school year, that will no longer be the case.

Abbott's announcement said the traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, with some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Waiving the grade promotion requirement related to STAAR testing for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.



More information: https://t.co/NStX4BqLwu

@teainfo — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 27, 2020

The waiver also means that the STAAR test's mathematics and reading assessments will only be given one time during the upcoming school year, and not again in the summer for students who do not meet grade requirements. The test will be given in May.

"This will be a uniquely challenging school year, therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19," Abbott stated in Monday's announcement. "By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments."