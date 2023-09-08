15-year-old boy on bicycle hit and killed by vehicle outside Frisco ISD middle school

The school's Facebook page stated that traffic flow to the campus was affected and tardies would be waived.

FRISCO, Texas — A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle outside of a Frisco Independent School District middle school early Wednesday morning, the first day of classes for students in the district, officials said.

Frisco school officials confirmed that Landon Bourque, a sophomore at Heritage High School, died in the crash.

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community," a statement from the school district said. "His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Independence Parkway and George Washington Drive, outside of Roach Middle School, which is located near the McKinney-Frisco line. Heritage High School is located just south of the middle school.

McKinney police, who was investigating the crash, said Bourque was on his bicycle and trying to cross Independence at the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped and rendered aid, but Bourque died, police said.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy," police said in a statement.

Frisco school officials said teachers, students and parents were informed about Bourque's death early Wednesday morning. Counselors were on campus Wednesday to help with any immediate needs of students.

Roach Middle School's Facebook page had posted that an accident Wednesday morning affected traffic flow to the campus.

"Please be patient as you continue to make your first day of school drop-offs," the school posted to Facebook.

The school also said tardies would be waived Wednesday