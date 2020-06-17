Parents at the Fort Worth Independent School District will be given the choice between in-person or virtual learning for their child's fall semester, district officials announced Wednesday.

Parents can either send their students to campus or they can participate in a "more robust online learning experience," the district said.

Classes begin Aug. 17. All teachers will return to the classroom.

The district says this is "taking 'school choice' to a new level."

Online learning will be different than in the spring to reflect "new professional training and higher expectations for both educators and students," the district said.

In-person instruction will follow strict guidelines to protect the health and safety of everyone in a campus setting, the district said. More details about online and in-person instruction will be shared in the coming days.

“In May, we asked all stakeholders for their feedback,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner in a statement. “Their thoughtful responses informed our decision to provide quality options for every student and family and their particular needs."

The survey received about 35,000 participants, of whom 52% said they preferred the traditional school calendar for the fall, the district said.

The school year calendar is online here.

