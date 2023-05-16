Port Neches-Groves ISD elementary alumni invited to visit campuses before demolition

Voters approved a $130 million bond in 2019 to allow the district to combine six current elementary schools into four campuses.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Five older campuses in the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District will be demolished over the next few months as they make way for new campuses as part of a 2019 bond.

In November of 2019, voters approved a $130 million bond to allow the district to combine six current elementary schools into four campuses. The project will allow the district to restructure the grade level at its elementary and intermediate campuses.

In June 2023 the Groves Elementary, Woodcrest Elementary and Ridgewood Elementary School campuses will be demolished according to a district spokesperson.

Port Neches Elementary and Van Buren Elementary Schools are set to be demolished in August 2023.

Taft Elementary School's campus will be repurposed and turned over to Jefferson County Drainage District Seven the spokesperson said.

Former students are being invited to the campuses to take one last look and take pictures with their ceiling tiles before the schools are demolished .

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, former Taft Elementary students are invited to the campus from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Former Ridgewood Elementary students are invited to visit that campus from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Woodcrest Elementary alumni can also visit their former school on May 23 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

If you went to Van Buren Elementary you're invited for a final farewell to that campus on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Four new campuses are being built to take the place of the five older campuses.

Groves Primary School, which will house pre-K through second grade classes, is being built behind the Groves Elementary School campus on Cleveland Ave in Groves.

Port Neches Primary School, which will house pre-K through second grade classes, is being built behind the Ridgewood Elementary School campus on Merriman in Port Neches.

Port Neches Intermediate, which will house third through fifth grade students, is being built behind the Woodcrest Elementary School campus on Heisler St in Port Neches.

Groves Intermediate School, which will house third through fifth grade students, is being built where the West Groves Early Learning Center campus used to be.

The West Groves campus was demolished two years ago and those students have been at a temporary campus. Pre-k students will attend the two new primary school campuses.

