BUNA, Texas — A fight between two girls at Buna High School has caused concern for some parents.

The fight happened on February 28 in the school cafeteria. Sources say that two principals and a school resource officer were present in the cafeteria when the fight happened.

In a video leaked to 12News, two girls can be seen sitting at a table in the cafeteria, and the girls are shown getting into a physical altercation.

The fight continues for 30 seconds until a student at a nearby table intervenes and escorts one girl out. That’s when the principal addressed the situation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Steve Hyden, Superintendent of Buna ISD, released this statement in an email to 12News:

“Buna ISD takes the safety of our students very seriously and the deployment of our staff and security officers is designed to make certain that proper supervision is assured at all times. Unfortunately, an attack in the HS cafeteria took place that was mostly out of the view of administrators at the scene. Upon becoming aware of the incident, administrators responded by having the victim checked by the nurse, contacting parents, and by following discipline policy with the aggressor. The HS staff also cooperated fully with law enforcement in their subsequent investigation of the incident. The administration and staff at Buna ISD remain committed to the safety and security of all our students.”

Sources say the Jasper County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating this incident.