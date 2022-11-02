False gunfire report triggers brief lockdown Wednesday morning at Memorial High School

"Everyone is safe," the district said in a social media post.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you saw police cars and ambulances outside Memorial High School or got an alarming text from your student there this morning there's no reason to worry.

The campus was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false report of gunfire.

The Port Arthur Independent School District stressed in a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning that there was no gunfire on or near the high school campus or neighboring campuses.

"Everyone is safe," The district said in the post.

The district reported that all students were safe and had gotten back to their normal routine and there was no need for parents to call the campus or pick up students.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the statement from the Port Arthur Independent School District..

This morning, Memorial high School executed a brief lockdown as a precaution while PAISD P.D. investigated an emergency phone call received.

There was no gunfire at/on/near/in Memorial High School or the neighboring campuses.

All students are accounted for, safe and currently performing per their daily routine. There is no need to call the campus or Central Administration.

You do not need to pick up your child from school. EVERYONE IS SAFE.