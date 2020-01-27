EVADALE, Texas — In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Evadale ISD announced classes are cancelled for Monday.
The 10:02 p.m. post cites 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for cancelling classes.
School will resume on Tuesday with a regular schedule.
