Evadale high school student taken out of class after talking about bringing gun to school

Evadale ISD said there is currently no danger to any students or staff, and the student was removed from the high school campus.

EVADALE, Texas — An Evadale high school student was removed from class after they talked about bringing a gun to school Friday.

The school district said they investigated a "potential threat" in a Facebook post Friday morning.

"There was a situation where a student made reference to bringing a firearm onto campus this morning," Evadale ISD said in the Facebook post. "The high school principal and campus police officer immediately removed the student from class for questioning."

The student was removed from the high school campus after school officials talked to them, the post said.

"There is no danger to any students or staff," the school district said. "Evadale ISD treats all threats seriously and will investigate to the fullest extent while removing any potential threat to protect your students. Thank you for entrusting us with your children."

Potential Threat Investigated and Removed 09/25/2020 Good Morning Evadale Parents and Community Wanted to make all... Posted by Evadale ISD on Friday, September 25, 2020