Entergy partners with United Way to support Beaumont ISD book vending machine program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy Texas is partnering with a nonprofit to support the book vending machine program at Beaumont Independent School District schools.

Entergy Texas will assist the United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County in encouraging students to discover the joys and power of reading.

Entergy's sponsorship will help provide hundreds of free books to students across 10 Beaumont ISD elementary school campuses, according to Entergy Communications Manager Kendra James.

Students who are rewarded with tokens for good behavior will be able to pick a book from the machine and take it home for free.

The United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County says it costs around $550 a month to fill each machine.