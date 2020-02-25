BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Dishman Elementary were in for a special surprise Tuesday morning.

Denver Broncos safety, P.J. Locke III shared words of wisdom and inspiration to students at his former school, Dishman Elementary.

“My family always told me to share my light on others, so I wanted to visit Dishman during my break,” said Locke.

The school says Locke encouraged students to work hard and chase their goals.

"He told them to not be distracted and dream big because all the possibilities are there," said Dishman Elementary principal Mellow Tatmon. "He was quite a stand-up young man and was so patient with the kids, listening to their questions and letting them wear his football jersey."

Locke reportedly contacted principal Tatmon and asked to speak to students at his old elementary school.

The Broncos player was born in Beaumont and graduated from Central High School in 2015. He graduated with honors, magna cum laude and 21st in his class, according to Beaumont ISD. He was a star on the football field, which landed him a scholarship to play at The University of Texas in Austin.

BISD said Locke worked extra hard to graduate early in three and a half years. Locke knew the NFL would look for new players at the beginning of the year, and he wanted to be available for the draft.

“In April of 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent. Locke played several pre-season games before being cut,” BISD said. “He was picked up by the XFL to play with the Vipers. After being in Tampa Bay for one day, he received a call from Denver to join the Broncos.”

“We have to create opportunities and more resources. Kids need good examples,” said Locke in a BISD article. “I was excited to visit with students and share my story, telling them you can go anywhere and make things happen by working hard. Hopefully my determination to succeed will inspire them.”

Beaumont Independent School District / Homepage The District has completed the installation of security vestibules on all elementary campuses to increase safety and security. A letter was sent home with your child detailing changes in security protocols that will go into effect when we return from Spring Break on Monday, March 19th.

Denver Broncos player, P.J. Locke III visits Dishman Elementary School Denver Broncos player, P.J. Locke III returns to Dishman Elementary School in Beaumont.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Watch Live: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras 2020

Baby girl whose cancer fight sparked global search for extremely rare blood is in remission

MAC Cosmetics launching new collection of Selena makeup

World's oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112