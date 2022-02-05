Teacher Appreciation Week: Freebies, discounts for educators

Stores and restaurants are offering special deals for teachers with a valid school ID.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Teacher Appreciation Week begins Monday, May 2!

Some businesses and restaurants are offering discounts or freebies for teachers with a valid school ID. Here are a few of those offers:

Academy

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering 10% off for teachers both in-store and online at Academy.com," according to a news release from the company. The discount is available through Sunday, May 8. Click HERE to see a list of all positions eligible for the discount.

Teachers and staff will get 20% off with a valid school ID. The offer is only valid for food and non-alcoholic beverages. The offer runs May 2 through May 6.

Michaels offers a teacher discount of 15% when you create an account and show a valid school ID.

Teachers will get a free teacher gift box, 'exclusive savings plus 20% back in classroom rewards' from April 30 through May 6.

MORE | Staples Website

"During Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2-6, teachers across Whataburger’s communities can enjoy a free breakfast item from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. with presentation of a teacher school ID." Teachers can also get a discount on purchases made from the Whataburger store.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device