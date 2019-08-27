FANNETT, Texas — Starting this year, students at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School are being accompanied by "watch dogs." Watch D.O.G.S is a nation-wide program that started in 1998, and has now spread to almost 6,500 schools. The program is made up of fathers and father-figures who want to make a positive impact on students.

Michael Parise is the lead Pastor at Grace Community Church in Fannett. He started working with Hamshire-Fannett Elementary Principal Byron Miller last year. Parise said it started with simply opening car doors, high-fiving students and making sure they saw a friendly face when they got to school every morning. Over the summer, they wanted to find a way to make an even bigger impact.

"We just thought it was a wonderful program to be able to have positive male role models, as well as an extra set of eyes and ears here on campus," Parise said.

Parise said their goal is to make sure students feel safe when they get to school, and equipped to get the education they need. Volunteers start their morning opening car doors, welcoming students, and helping to make sure the drop off line run smoothly. Parise said ideally, from there they spend the rest of the day on campus. Volunteers are never left alone with students, but but they do assist teachers, spend time in classrooms, gym, cafeteria, and playground. At the end of the day, watch dogs write a report on how the day went.

Parise said volunteers can be dads, granddads, uncles, or anyone who wants to be a positive influence in the school. He said they often see moms really involved PTA, and in some cases, there isn't a dad in the picture.

"Having a dad or a male role model on campus lets them know, especially the young men, especially the boys, how to be a man," Parise said.

Marcelo "Mo" Molfino is one of the watch dog volunteers. He has a first-grader at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary.

Molfino said parents have to be leaders if they expect their children to be leaders. He said they already have a great school and staff at Hamshire-Fannett, but it has to be a team effort. Molfino said both moms and dads work in this day and age, and they all have to play an active part in investing in their kids, and community.

"For the purpose of this program, we have to show them and not just tell them, we have to lead by example," Molfino said.

Molfino said one of the biggest problems with the youth today is a lack of communication. By being at the school and engaging in communication, the watch dogs are giving students a platform they're comfortable with.

Dwayne Devers also volunteers as a watch dog. He has no kids on campus, but his wife works at Hamshire-Fannett, and suggested he volunteer.

"When I first started I was kind of confused, and I would open up the car doors and a lot of the kids made my day, they were already happy to get out, but there was a few that I could make their day," Devers said.

Devers hopes the interaction in the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day in class. He considers the time he spends volunteering an investment into the community, and would encourage other men to step up and be apart.

Principal Miller said the program is already making a huge impact at Hamshire-Fannett.

"Starting off the day with a positive interaction has been a huge impact on our kids, our staff, and our community," Miller said.

He said to be a watch dog, volunteers need to have a love for the community, high moral integrity, and a "volunteer servitude attitude." All volunteers must attend orientation, fill out paperwork, and pass a background check.

Miller said volunteers are never left alone with a child. They personalize schedules so that a staff member is with them at all times.

September 17th, they're having a "Watch Dog Pizza Cook Off," starting at 5:30. Miller is asking people to come out and hear what watch dogs is all about.

People interested in becoming involved beforehand should get in touch with Pastor Parise, Molfino, or Principal Miller.

"This is an amazing community, you cannot beat Hamshire-Fannett community," Miller said.

Parise hopes to see the program expand across Southeast Texas. He'd love to help make it happen for interested schools.