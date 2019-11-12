BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District released a statement regarding a threat made at Odom Academy on Wednesday.

People have asked if the threat is credible as public safety is a top priority. BISD addressed the threat and the says Beaumont police have been investigating the situation since its discovery.

“It was a threat made through graffiti written on a bathroom stall regarding the possibility of a weapon being brought to campus. The BISD police have been investigating it since its discovery and provided additional police personnel on the campus today out of an abundance of caution,” said BISD representative.

The school does not have a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

