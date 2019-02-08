BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board approved budget changes to give additional raises to some district employees and substitutes in the district.

Thursday's special meeting included a vote to give teachers with 16 or more years of experience an additional $4,300 according to a BISD news release.

Substitutes will get $5 more each day, and substitutes that work 10 or more consecutive days on the same assignment will receive a $25 pay differential.



From a Beaumont ISD news release:

Beaumont ISD is excited to announce the Board approved a budget amendment at a special meeting on August 1, 2019, that will provide salary increases for several district employees and substitutes.



“Our teachers are the backbone of our schools and we are committed to providing the best compensation possible,” said Dr. Shannon Allen. “Substitutes that work alongside our teachers and in the classrooms add tremendous value to our team, therefore increasing their compensation was a priority as well.”



Increases are as follows:

-Teachers with 16 or more years will receive $4,300 in place of the previous board approved amount.



-Substitutes will make an additional $5 per day. Non-degreed substitutes will make $90 per day; Degreed substitutes will make $95 per day.



-Substitutes who work 10 or more consecutive days in the same assignment will receive a $25 pay differential. (Non-degreed substitutes will make $115 per day; Degreed substitutes will make $120 per day.)