Beaumont ISD pushing for student registration following dip in recent test scores

The district saw less than 7 percent of sixth graders reaching the standard for math testing.



"It's back to school time," said Senecia Saveat, Beaumont ISD's director of student services.



Saveat said she wants families to be sure they don't forget to register as fall approaches.



“[We’re] really excited about welcoming our students back, but before we can get them thru the doors, we need our families to help us out by going online and registering our students," Saveat said.



Saveat said the pandemic presented unique challenges to the district that they worked through.



"As bad as COVID was and has been, it did push more people towards technology and doing things virtually,” Saveat said.



She hopes parents will utilize the technology ahead of this school year.



"So both our brand new students, and our returning students are required to complete online registration, fast, simple, easy process, and we welcome any parents who need assistance we will also help them through it," Saveat said.



Online registration is important for a district like Beaumont, which prides itself on offering a learning device to each student.

