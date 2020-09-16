Beaumont ISD prepares for students to return to classrooms, the district starts 'phase-in' process Monday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District is preparing for round one as students and staff get ready to return to class in phases.
Right now, children from Beaumont ISD are at home learning remotely, but on Sept. 21, students will head back to in-person classes. This will all be done in different phases.
“We have followed the TEA guidance and recommendations from the state,” said Beaumont ISD Superintendent Shannon Allen.
The district plans to use those recommendations to open the doors to BISD campuses like Regina Howel Elementary School. But, returning back to school in the middle of a pandemic still worries some doctors.
"You gotta realize all these children touch multiple people and then when you start bringing to together you're probably going to start seeing an increase in the number of cases," said Dr. Ray Callas.
To prevent COVID-19 cases, school officials have implemented new rules.
“We have placed social distancing signs,” Superintendent Allen said. “We have prepared our cafeterias by adding plexi glass and shields. We prepared all of our classrooms by adding hand sanitizer. We put occupancy signs to maximize the number of students who can be in a restroom.”
Howell Elementary Principal Kimberly Janeaux said the classroom is where students belong.
"We just miss our children, and we're just ready for things to be safe and for them to return," Janeaux said.
Students will be brought back in phases over the next four weeks starting with the special needs population returning to campus Monday.
- Pre-K, kindergartners, 6th, 9th and 12th grader students who will return on Sept 28.
- 1st, 2nd, 7th, 10th, and 11th graders will be back in the classroom on Oct. 5.
- 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 8th graders will return on October 12.
All students who requested in-person learning should be back to their campuses by October 12. The district is leaning on parents to help with screening child(ren) before sending them off to school.