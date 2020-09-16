Beaumont ISD prepares for students to return to classrooms, the district starts 'phase-in' process Monday

Right now, children from Beaumont ISD are at home learning remotely, but on Sept. 21, students will head back to in-person classes. This will all be done in different phases.



“We have followed the TEA guidance and recommendations from the state,” said Beaumont ISD Superintendent Shannon Allen.



The district plans to use those recommendations to open the doors to BISD campuses like Regina Howel Elementary School. But, returning back to school in the middle of a pandemic still worries some doctors.



"You gotta realize all these children touch multiple people and then when you start bringing to together you're probably going to start seeing an increase in the number of cases," said Dr. Ray Callas.



To prevent COVID-19 cases, school officials have implemented new rules.



“We have placed social distancing signs,” Superintendent Allen said. “We have prepared our cafeterias by adding plexi glass and shields. We prepared all of our classrooms by adding hand sanitizer. We put occupancy signs to maximize the number of students who can be in a restroom.”