BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is being conducted into an alleged inappropriate relationship between a former Beaumont ISD Police Officer and a student.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

In an email, Nakisha Burns, Director of Community and Media Relations, said, "The Beaumont ISD Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a former officer and a student."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.