'Quality, rigorous instruction' : Fehl-Price Elementary joins list of Beaumont ISD schools changing leadership to boost TEA ratings

BEAUMONT, Texas — A third Beaumont school has been added to the list of schools that will be operated by Third Future Schools.

Beaumont Independent School District's school board members are partnering with Third Future Schools to help bring their scores up. They hope the new partnership will help boost their Texas Education Agency ratings.

Jones-Clark Elementary, Smith Middle School and now Fehl-Price Elementary School will be operated by Third Future Schools.

Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School were previously operated by Phalen Leadership Academies.

The last time the state rated Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School was during the 2018-2019 school year. These campuses were given an F rating.

The following school years, the campuses were not rated.

Since 2019, Fehl-Price Elementary was operated by ResponsiveED.

The last time the state rated Fehl-Price Elementary was during the 2018-2019 school year. This campus was given a D rating.

The following school years, the campus was not rated.

The district is inviting the community to attend a town hall meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Fehl-Price Elementary to discuss the new leadership.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom.

Beaumont ISD officials believe the new partnership will improve student success.

Chief Innovation Officer for Beaumont ISD Anetra Cheatham tells 12News, she is welcoming this change.

"Quality, rigorous instruction in addition to that they have a little bit longer. They will have 185 school days, which means kids will have an additional time to get caught up. We know sometimes we just need more time," Cheatham said.

For elementary students at Fehl-Price Classical Academy, the first change will be reverting back to the districts original name, Fehl-Price Elementary.

This will allow Pre-K students on campus.

With the closure of Lucas Pre-K School, Fehl-Price will have to make room

"There is actually room on the campuses to take in Pre-K so it will not cause overcrowding. Gives teachers time to go over their classes for the start of school," said Associate Administrator for Elementary Campus, Dr. Anita Frank.

Cheatham says the change will mostly affect the teachers on campus.

"They will have to reapply, to be considered for the new roles for next year, but again, it has proven to be a smooth process. We expect that to continue," Cheatman said.

Third Future Schools was chosen based on its track record of impacting schools in both Texas and Colorado.

"It's personalization and differentiation," Cheatham previously told 12News. "In their education model students have the opportunity to do rigorous work, so we saw multiple fronts where they were the best fit for our campuses here at Smith and Clark.

