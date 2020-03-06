BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is now shedding some light on what the school year could look like starting in the fall.

In a letter by Dr. Shannon Allen posted on the district's website, BISD says it has created committees focused on the challenges ahead.

Allen says a hybrid scenario is likely.

RELATED: Beaumont ISD staff members test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: 'Devastating impact' | TEA prepares parents, students for changes to 2020-21 school calendar

In the fall the district is considering Beaumont ISD students spending a portion of the week at school and a portion of the week learning remote from home.

There is a good possibility that parents can choose to have their students learning remotely, full-time if desired.

Changes are also coming to the school calendar. The school district didn't specify what, but said changes are likely.

12News previously reported that employees from 5 school campuses and one employee at the administration building tested positive for the virus.







